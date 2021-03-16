Gladys Naliaka Nalianya, the ‘nanny from hell who stabbed two of her employer’s children, was arraigned at the Makadara law courts on Monday.

The court heard that on March 11 at around 7.20 pm, Naliaka, armed with a machete and a knife, entered the house of Gladys Gacheru in Donholm Greenfields Estate through the backdoor.

The suspect, who had been employed at the home for two years, found the children, aged five and 11, seated in the living room.

When the current househelp went to see who had entered the home, Naliaka threatened to attack her with the machete if she got any closer.

The current househelp then rushed to alert the victims’ elder brother who was in a different room. When they returned to the living room, they found Naliaka had stabbed the two in the head and fled the scene.

The minors suffered deep cut wounds and are still hospitalised in stable condition, Corporal Josephine Nduku told the court.

“Upon the suspect’s services being terminated, she left the home swearing that the family would go through untold suffering in the near future,” the detective added.

The 22-year-old appeared before chief magistrate Emily Ominde but did not take a plea after Nduku sought more days to detain her pending investigations.

She said she was investigating a case of attempted murder.

“I’ve yet to record statements from the victims who are still hospitalised and their parents who are attending to them at the hospital,” she said.

Corporal Nduku further said they were yet to recover the weapon used to inflict injuries to the minors. She also said Naliaka has no fixed abode and might flee if set free.

“The request by the investigating officer, Corporal Josephine Nduku, to have the suspect detained for five days for completion of investigations is allowed,” Ms Ominde ruled.

The magistrate also directed the suspect to be produced in court on Monday, March 22 for formal charging with attempted murder.