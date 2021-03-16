The wife of a police officer based at the Gigiri Police Station, Nairobi took her own life while holding their seven-month-old infant.

According to police report, Constable Mwela Chebai said he returned to his house to find his wife hanging from their living room window grill while holding the baby.

“The reportee rushed to the kitchen where he picked a knife to cut off the cloth from her neck but unfortunately she had passed on while holding her seven-month-old baby,” the police report filed by Chebai read.

The woman identified as Damaris Chepkirui, 27, reportedly used a shawl to hang herself on Sunday night while her husband was at work at the Runda Police Station.

The body was taken to the Kenyatta University mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said the body had no visible body injuries.