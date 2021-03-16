On Monday, the son of former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu was arraigned in court on a drunk driving charge.

Brian Ndung’u, a Strathmore University law student, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Probox in Nairobi while intoxicated. He had been arrested in the wee hours of the morning.

He pleaded for leniency from the court, arguing that he was a first time offender.

He told the magistrate that he only had Sh10,000 with him, and that his father had refused to bail him out. The former governor is reported to have remarked, “Wacha akae huko ndani askie venye huko kuko.”

His mother too reportedly refused to bail him out.

Either way, bail was set at Sh30,000, of which failure to pay would see him serve several months in jail.

After hitting a brick wall with his parents, Brian resorted to raising money from his friends. All this in the presence of the media, providing some sort of spectacle.

