Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali is locked in a legal battle with a woman claiming he sired her five-year-old son.

Caroline Mutheu Mwakodi sued Shinali in 2019 seeking Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for the child. The amount includes Sh50,000 rent, Sh35,000 medical insurance cover, Sh15,000 house help, Sh35,000 food, Sh40,000 for clothing and Sh35,000 for entertainment.

When the matter was listed for trial in March last year, Mr Shinali sought a stay of the upkeep proceedings pending an inquiry on paternity.

The lawmaker denied having been notified of the intended suit by the plaintiff through her lawyer.

“I am a stranger to the allegations by the plaintiff that I fathered her son,” Shinali submitted in his statement of defence.

In March 2020, buccal swabs obtained from Shinali, the woman, and their child proved the MP fathered the child.

“Based on the DNA profiles generated from the samples presented to the Government Laboratory, there are 99.99% more chances that Bernard Masaka Shinali is the biological father of Caroline Mutheu’s child,” said Pamela Khamala Okelo, the Government Analyst in her report dated April 7, 2020.

On Monday, March 1, the Milimani Children’s Court ordered the two parties to file their final evidence in the suit.

Magistrate Georgina Opakasi ordered the MP and the woman to file written submissions and other annexures in the dispute before next Tuesday when it will be heard.