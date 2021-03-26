Gospel singer James Muhia, best known by the stage name Moji Short Baba, and his longtime girlfriend Nyawira Gachui have taken the next step in their relationship.

The lovebirds got engaged earlier this year, taking to social media to break the great news to their fans.

Check Out The Photos From The Proposal Here: WEDDING BELLS For Moji Shortbabaa And Longtime Girlfriend

A little over a month later after the engagement, Moji Shortbabaa and Ms Nyawira have held a traditional bride price ceremony popularly known as Ruracio.

The lovebirds took to their respective social media profiles to share pictures from the private ceremony.

“God’s grace has been sufficient in every step of the journey!! Grateful for supportive friends and family!! @nyawiragachugi to the moon and back😉” posted Moji.

Nyawira on her part wrote: “There is still so much to be grateful for. This journey has been teaching me over and over again to love deeply,🥰🥰 laugh loudly 🤣🤣and firirinda AGGRESSIVELY 💃🏿💃🏿. Mojishortbabaa Love you always and forever. #GoodNyaMu #BlessedLittleGirl”