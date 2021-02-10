Gospel singer James Muhia, best known by the stage name Moji Short Baba, has taken a major step toward making an honest woman out of his longtime girlfriend Nyawira Gachui.

The former Kelele Takatifu band member went down on one knee, popped the big question, and got a resounding yes.

Moji and Nyawira both took to their respective social media pages to share photos that captured their intimate engagement.

Shortbaba dedicated the signifacant step in his life to God, captioning the pics: “ Life is all about different seasons and I’m happy to start this season with the most amazing person @nyawiragachugi ❤️ my #GoodNyamu. May God lead the way.”



Nyawira on her part noted that this year had already started to surpass her wildest imagination.



I am amazed at how loved I “Forever looks promising for sure. I knew 2021 would be a good year but goodness me…its already began to surpass my wildest imagination.I am amazed at how loved I [email protected] let’s make eternal memories filled with laughter, dance, song, and love,” the lead strategist at Taura communication wrote.

The photos.