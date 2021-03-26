Celebrity YouTuber Peter Kabi alias Kabi Wa Jesus pulled off another car gimmick, this time pranking his wife Milly Wa Jesus with a car gift.

Last year, the Wa Jesus Family was embroiled in social media drama after returning an Audi A5 vehicle that Milly Wambui had purportedly gifted Kabi on his birthday.

Fans claimed the grandiose gesture was a marketing gimmick for a particular car dealer but Kabi said he returned the car because it was difficult to use it on the Kenyan roads.

This time around, Kabi Wajesus took fans and his wife for a ride under the guise of surprising Milly with a swanky BMW.

The real surprise turned out to be air tickets to Turkey for Milly Wa Jesus to shop for her upcoming business.

Speaking after the prank, Milly said she was initially disappointed to not get the car but that changed after she learnt she will be going to Turkey.

“Look at how happy I was 😭😭. Yaani @kabiwajesus uliona unifanye tu hivyo? team Milly we are coming for you 😂😂. That said I really appreciate you for supporting me and empowering me to pursue my dreams I don’t take it for granted. Excited about our new venture Let’s get ready for Turkey with @bonfireadventures. @importsbykairo I am coming for my car very soon” wrote Milly Wa Jesus.

Kabi on his part said he made the right choice by choosing to invest instead of outlandish spending.

“Pengting nakulove sana @millywajesus . Najua utaendesha Range very soon lakini kwa sasa wacha tuinvest. Napenda vile unakaa poa na hii outfit…kama boss babe mwenyewe 😍.” He wrote.