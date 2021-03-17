Gengetone rapper Major Nemeye Khadija alias Mejja says it was an act of God that stopped him from taking his own life.

Speaking to radio/TV presenter Mzazi M Tuva, Mejja said his mother Khadija happened to call him just as he was about to commit suicide.

“It was God that my mum called me at that particular time. I had a knife in the house at that time ready to stab myself,” he said.

Adding: “You just feel some rage that does not make sense. My mother called me at that time asking me where I was and I played along saying I was okay but she insisted I tell her where I was. I opened up to her on my suicidal thoughts and she told me to go to where she was immediately.”

The rapper has never shied away from opening up about his personal battles such as an absentee father, depression and suicidal thoughts.

In a previous interview, the ‘Jana Kuliendaje’ hitmaker said he contemplated taking his own life after his first wife left him via SMS and without an explanation.

“We had not disagreed. Actually, we were living so happily. That day I was in Thika and I got a message asking me if I had arrived well. I told her yes and the next thing she told me was, ‘Move on with your life’. The next time I called her, she neither received my call nor called back,” recounted Mejja.

“I became so uncomfortable with that message. That was the beginning of everything, and things fell apart. When I went back home she was not there, and a few things in the house were missing. I was so stressed, especially because I had wanted for long to have a family, and now I don’t know why she had just decided to leave.

“One day I decided to go see my baby and asked my wife what happened, and she just had no reason.”

Mejja said he contemplated suicide but he was able to overcome these dark thoughts with the help of a friend.

“Committing suicide was one of the thoughts that came to my mind, especially because I felt like there was something wrong. But the best thing was that I had a friend who would come to my house. After three months, though, things started working out and I was able to move on.”

Earlier this month, Mejja also revealed he fell into depression after falling out with his second wife.

