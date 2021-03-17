A family in Bamba Village, Ganze Constituency in Kilifi County did the unthinkable by donating 20 acres of its land to the government.

Led by Kaingu Koi, the family said they decided to give out the land for the construction of a girls’ secondary school.

According to Koi, the school will help curb teenage pregnancies and reduce dropout rates among female secondary school students in the area.

They noted that the closest secondary school is “located several kilometers away”, with the entire constituency said to have only two schools,

“This (distance) discourages students from covering tens of kilometers daily in pursuit of education. Girls meet men along the way, who end up luring them into early sexual behaviour,” said Koi.

Construction work on the 20 acres of land started on Monday, March 15, with CDF monies to be used in the project.

Area MP Teddy Mwambire presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for four classrooms. He thanked the Koi family for the thoughtful gesture.

“This is the third girls’ secondary school in the constituency,” said the MP.

He further called on the National Government to disburse CDF monies to the constituencies.

“I am yet to receive my allocation of Ksh65 million, but I am hopeful that when it (CDF money) comes, we’ll be able to fast-track the building of this school.”

Chapungu assistant chief, Nixon Mwathethe, welcomed the development project, saying “it was about time we added another girls’ school in our community”.