Former aspiring musician turned media personality Debarl Inea is the new host of the ‘Punchline’ show on K24 TV.

The Mediamax-owned station unveiled the former Tusker Project Fame contestant as the latest addition to their team, replacing Anne Kiguta who resigned in December last year.

In an announcement, K24 TV said they have rescheduled the popular political show from Sunday to Tuesday at 8:30 pm.

“PUNCHLINE IS BACK!!! Tonight at 8.30PM, @debarlinea will be discerning politics differently. Join the conversation on #Punchline Don’t miss the show,” K24 said ahead of the show’s return last night.

‘Punchline’, which debuted in July 2019, will take a new panel format moderated by the former NTV news anchor.

“Inea, an incisive and a calm personality, has nearly a decade of experience in interviewing prominent politicians and leaders on mainstream media in Kenya,” wrote K24.

Adding: “The Punchline panel will elucidate the public for a deeper understanding of the political direction the country is taking, including machinations and strategies being employed by the key players and their pawns.”

Debarl joins K24 nearly eight months after he was fired by Nation Media Group as the media house sought to cut back on costs due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Anne Kiguta on her part quit K24 TV citing “fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take”.

“It is with regret that today I announce that I will not be returning to the program. Owing to a fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take, I suspended my services as an independent contractor to the show on 21st November 2020 My decision was guided by the Code of Conduct contained in the Media Council of Kenya Act which guides all journalists practicing in the republic of Kenya. As a result. I can no longer in good conscience continue to be a part of Punchline,” she said.