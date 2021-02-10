A Creative Director is a title mainly used in creative industries. We’re talking films and movies, TV production, music, advertising, video games, fashion etc.

Their roles vary from industry to industry, but the objective is always the same. To inspire and lead the creative team in coming up with good products and ideas.

Creative directors are also in charge of budgets, timelines and managing client relationships. Most importantly, they are responsible for hiring the creative team.

Unlike many careers where everything can be learnt either in school or on the job, Creative Directors require something extra… talent. It’s no doubt that those who are naturally creatives will

perform much better once equipped with the relevant skills of the industry.

These skills and knowledge will include; Leadership, art history, design history, pop culture, social issues etc.

Due to the diverse nature of the title, there is rarely a single degree that covers it all. However, most creative directors tend to have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, advertising or communications.

Other qualifications can include: graphic design, business management etc.

These are the top 10 countries with the highest creative director salaries.

*All figures are in US dollars.

1. Luxembourg – $74,644

It may not be a big country, but it makes up for that with its top salaries.

The average salary for a creative director in Luxembourg is $74,644. That makes it not only among the highest in Europe, but in the entire world.

Salary range: $54,145 – $91,660

2. Switzerland – $73,740

Consistently one of the best paying European countries in all fields, Switzerland is also among the countries with the highest salaries for creative directors.

The average salary is $73,740, with top earning and experienced creative directors taking home close to $90,300.

Salary range: $53,341 – $90,300

3. Norway – $63,418

This Scandinavian country is also known for its top salaries across all the board. And as expected, creative directors here are paid quite well.

The average annual salary is $63,418, with top earners in the field taking over $77,800.

Salary range: $46,005 – $77,879

4. United States of America – $60,977

No surprise that the US is among the leading countries for this industry. It is the world’s center for culture, pop culture, music, and basically new trends.

There is no other country that hires more creatives than the US, and for creative directors, the average annual salary according to the Economic Research Institute is $60,977.

Experienced creative directors can expect to earn close to $75,000.

Salary range: $44,230 – $74,874

5. Australia – $60,400

The average creative director salary in Australia is $60,400. In addition, they take home an extra $1,800 in annual bonus.

Senior level creative directors with more than 8 years of experience can take home upwards of $74,300.

Salary range: $43,886 – $74,300

6. Germany – $56,634

The richest country in Europe pays its creative directors pretty well. The average creative director in Germany can expect to take home about $56,634 annually, with senior level employees earning just shy of $70,000.

Salary range: $41,068 – $69,526

7. Netherlands – $56,409

Netherlands also makes the list of the highest paying countries.

A creative director here can expect to take home $56,409 annually. Senior level creative directors do better, taking home an average of $69,224.

Salary range: $40,893 – $69,224

8. Japan – $53,388

Japan has a very big creative industry by itself. From film to video games and even game consoles, there are tens of thousands of jobs in this field.

As a major exporter of creative products, Japan pays its creative directors very well. The average salary is $53,388. Experienced workers take home over $65,400.

Salary range: $38,666 – $65,456

9. Canada – $53,089

A huge market in the creative world, owing to its proximity to the United States, Canada also makes the list of the best paying countries for creative directors.

The average annual salary in this field is $53,089. Senior and experienced employees earn over $65,000.

Salary range: $38,505 – $65,189

10. Ireland – $52,770

Ireland also makes the top countries in terms of remunerating creative directors.

The average creative director here takes $52,770. The top earners in the field earn $64,800

Salary range: $38,286 – $64,800

