In today’s small world, it is not uncommon for people with specialized skills to consider working in countries that offer them better remuneration and quality of life.

Many countries in the developed world actually encourage this kind of immigration, and have even provided special visas for such people.

One of these rare and specialized skills is Biomedical Engineering. It is basically the application of engineering principles and design concepts to medicine and biology. It involves a lot of Research and Development (R&D) in the medical sector.

We are talking about the people who invent therapeutic medical devices, clinical equipment, medical implants, MRI machines etc.

It is clearly a very important skill to have. Unfortunately, not all countries are created equal, and a Biomedical Engineering degree may be useless unless you are in a country that provides you with the resources to act on it in a meaningful way. One that provides the R&D resources, and importantly one that also pays you well.

Some of the biggest companies in this industry are: Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare.

Below we look at the top 10 countries with the highest Biomedical Engineering salaries.

All figures are in US dollars.

1. Switzerland – $110,870

In US dollars, a Biomedical engineer in Switzerland is paid an average of $110,870. This makes it the highest average salary for Biomedical Engineers in the world.

However for beginners, this salary starts at $77,600, also the highest for beginners. For people with lots of of experience, a pay of $137,200 is not unheard of.

Salary range – $77,600 – $137,200

2. United States of America – $104,127

Absolutely no surprise here. The US is a world leader in Research and Development, particularly in the medical field. It is also known to jealously protect and retain its highly skilled labor, even if that entails paying them ridiculous amounts of money.

According to the Economic Research Institute, the median pay for a biomedical engineer is $104,127 per year. That translates to $50 per hour.

However, for top level biomedical engineers, the salary can reach upwards of $129,235.

Salary range – $73,092 – $129,235

3. Denmark – $92,750

Demark is one of the world leaders when it comes to paying their biomedical engineers. A bachelor’s degree in this field will make you one of the highest paid in the country, with a median salary of $92,750 in 2021.

Those who have excelled in the field can expect to take home over $115,000 annually.

Salary range – $65,095 – $115,097

4. Germany – $90,500

A world leader in Biomedical Engineering, Germany also pays its specialists very well. The typical Biomedical Engineer takes home $90,500 a year, with top earners taking home $112,500.

Salary range – $63,600 – $112,500

5. Finland – $84,960

The European country of Finland also pays very well for Biomedical Engineering skills, to the tune of $84,960 on average.

Top earners take home up to $105,265 per year.

Salary range – $59,540 – $105,265

6. Canada – $84,500

Canada is another well paying country for Biomedical Engineers. The average pay for this skill is $84,500. Top earners can expect upwards of $104,800.

Salary range – $59,325 – $104,800

7. New Zealand – $82,750

Biomedical Engineers can expect to take home an average of $82,750 depending on their experience and career progression. Top earners take home roughly $103,000.

Salary range – 58,200 – $103,000

8. Netherlands – $80,000

The average Biomedical Engineer in the Netherlands will take home roughly $80,000 per year, which translates to a respectable $38 per hour.

The best paid in this field earn over $98,000 a year.

Salary range – $55,700 – $98,500

9. Austria – $78,000

It may not be well known for its medical engineering marvels, but Austria actually pays very well for this skill.

The average Biomedical Engineer here takes home slightly over $78,000 a year, with top earners easily getting paid over $97,000 annually.

Salary range – $54,000 – $97,000

10. United Kingdom – $77,084

The average Biomedical Engineer in the UK takes home $77,084 a year. This makes it one of the most competitive rates not only in Europe but in the whole world.

Top earners can take home over $95,600 per annum.

Salary range – $54,104 – $95,672