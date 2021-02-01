Mbogi Genje, the three-man hardcore Gengetone group from Umoja in Nairobi shot to fame in late 2019 following the release of Ngumi Mbwegze music video.

The group comprising Smady Tingz, Guzman and Militan continues to take the Kenyan music industry by storm with its mastery of the sheng slang and grimy hit songs such as Mangwariti, Wamocho, and Kidungi.

Mbogi Genje spoke to Chillax and here’s their story.

What is Gengetone to you and how can you describe your genre?

Guzman: We can only describe Gengetone as a type of genre that has helped the youth in Kenya in a big way. This is where the majority of us are flocking to, to express who they are.

Smady Tings: We call our genre Sheng Master.

What does Mbogi Genje mean and is your sheng specific to Umoja or Eastlands?

It means a closed fist which is set to conquer, or ‘baddest’ unit. It also means we are the best at spitting lyrics. Umoja or Eastlands is the source of sheng, unanipata? It doesn’t mean it’s specific to here.

How did the three of you meet and when did you decide to start the group?

Militan: We grew up in Umoja and used to just hang out together. It is not music that brought us together. One day, we said that we should try something different instead of just hanging out and doing nothing.

Guzman: Everyone was to come up with lyrics and then we went to a studio in Buruburu. We released Ngumi Mbwegze and it was very well received. That was a game-changer; we brought something fresh into the industry. Walipenda vako (style) yetu lakini shida ilikua ni hawakuwa wanelewa tunasema nini, but saa hii kila kitu iko mbwegze (alright).

What happened between you guys and Gotta City? Who started the fight?

Guzman: These are fellows we used to hang out with in the estates. They also want to release songs but they want to ride on our popularity.

Smady: As you know that at the moment we are at the top of this game. A lot of people will come out and try to ride on our fame. What happened was just a small push and pull between Guzman and a member of Gotta City and they just started confronting him.

Militan: Regarding the video clip that was shared online, it might have been a set up as that is the day they were shooting a video and there was a crowd. One of them took a video a shared it online.