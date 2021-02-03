Police in Bungoma have in their custody a high school student accused of killing his father on Sunday night at Khayinga Village in Kanduyi Constituency.

Brian Wekesa, 21, is said to have attacked his father, a 45-yr-old Jua Kali artisan, with a machete, inflicting fatal injuries.

According to police, the father had gone to his son’s house to inquire about his habitual absenteeism from school. The deceased is said to have found his son ‘enjoying a romantic moment with a lady”.

“Enraged at the father’s intrusion, the 21-yr-old suspect landed on him with blows and kicks, before inflicting deep cuts on his head and arms with a machete,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicated.

Members of the public responded to distress calls by the suspect’s father but they were too little, too late; the man had already bled to death.

The suspect, a form four student Kisuluni Secondary School, fled the scene but police later tracked him down to a friend’s house.

Police expect to arraign the suspect today to face murder charges.