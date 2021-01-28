Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had an eventful day on Wednesday after cornering a man alleged to have killed his ex-girlfriend Nairobi’s Njiru area on Friday last week.

The suspect, 37-year-old Charles Olweny Agana, had been on the run following the gruesome murder where he is said to have tied his ex-lover to a bed and set her on fire.

Detectives finally caught up with him in Kayole, Nairobi, prompting the suspect to lock himself inside a house on the fifth floor of an apartment.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the DCI said Mr Agana was at a balcony threatening to commit suicide.

“Our officers are at the scene pleading with him not to take his life on account of his actions, since all is not lost,” DCI said.

After an hours-long standoff, detectives said they managed to convince the suspect not to take his life. They then arrested the suspect as an irate crowd milled around the scene baying for his blood.

“Detectives are currently trying to evacuate him from the scene, but hundreds of wananchi have blocked the way baying for his blood. We are calling upon the irate crowd to give way to our officers assisted by the County Fire department, for the suspect to be evacuated & get charged for his heinous crimes,” DCI said in the afternoon.

A clip has since emerged showing the mammoth crowd that was baying for the suspect’s blood. A second clip captured the moment police officers were pleading with Olweny not to jump.

The clip also shows the suspect holding and sharpening two knives, which according to DCI, he used to stab himself several times.

Watch the clips below.