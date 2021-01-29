Former Tusker Project Fame contestant Alvan ‘Love’ Gatitu will soon be the newest voice on Kenyan airwaves after he bagged a new radio gig.

The TikTok sensation has landed a job with Trace FM, where he will be hosting the breakfast show from 6 am-10 am. He is set to go on air beginning next month.

Alvan Love took to his socials this week to announce the great news to his evergrowing fanbase.

“Boo boo precious is on radio. Tune in from Monday 1st February.

95.3 Trace FM 6am-10am

Monday to Friday.

Will you be tuners?

If the Lord did it before He will do it again for you!

It’s been 4years. I missed radio,” wrote Alvan Love.

The new job comes less than a year after the comedy sensation seemingly hit rock bottom and turned to well-wishers after he was locked out of his house over 3-month rent arrears.

His electricity and water supply had also been disconnected and attempts to get help from his closest friends bore no fruit.

With nowhere to turn to, the TikToker found solace in a kind-hearted security guard, identified as Wafula Kizito, who offered Gatitu a place to spend the night.

