A Kenyan woman claiming to have a child with Tanzanian hitmaker Diamond Platnumz has once again hit a snag in an attempt to reach the Bongo star.

According to reports on Thursday, Ms Elizabeth Nafula from Eldoret was stranded at the Likoni police station after embarking on a journey to Tanzania.

In a viral video shared on social media, Nafula said she had camped at the police station for more than four days due to a lack of transport to travel back to Eldoret.

She mentioned that she tried to reach Diamond again after her first attempt in 2017 bore no fruit.

“Kufika Kisutu Kortini tukakosa mtu, wakachukua files wakaweka na kusema Diamond hapatikani. Nikapelekwa Embassy ya Kenya na wakachukua hizo files na kusema kwa kuwa Diamond hapatikani…wakachukua hatua ya kunirudisha nyumbani. So nikalipiwa na Embassy mpaka nyumbani so kuanzia hapo nimekuwa na hali nguma maana sina mahali pa kukaa na watoto na sina mtu wakutegemea,” she said of her first attempt.

“…Mimi sina kazi nategemea house maid ndo nilishe mtoto, sina wazazi, so juzi maisha ikawa ngumu…nikachukua mtoto wangu niende nikumbeshe wale kesi yangu ilifika wapi. Nikapanda gari had Mombasa, na sasa sijafanikiwa kufika mahali wako juu transport iliisha,” she said in part.

In an interview with Tanzania’s Ubuyu back in 2017, Nafula claimed that she met Diamond Platnumz in Eldoret in 2014.

“I became friends with Diamond Platnumz in 2011 on Facebook. By then, I was working in Saudi Arabia. We met on Facebook and met three years later. He had a show at Sports Club, Eldoret, Kenya, and we had a one-night stand. We didn’t use protection and he gave me Sh50,000,” she said.

The 42-year-old had traveled to Tandale hoping that Diamond would take responsibility for their supposed daughter. She, however, met the singer’s mother who chased her away, saying her son would never bed a woman like her.

Responding to the woman’s claims, Sanura told Ubuyu: “Huyo dem ni chizi. Ashakuja hadi nyumbani kwangu. I can’t talk to a mad person, you will be bewitched if you keep coming for my son.”