The award-winning Gengetone group Sailors Gang is one member short after Lexxy Yung left the sensational musical ensemble.

In an announcement on his socials, Lexxy Yung said he is leaving Sailors Gang for a solo career in the gospel industry. He apologised to his fellow members promising to always have their back.

“Am sorry mabro for this..And it’s with many tears Bana…tumekuwa pamoja have done a lot and achieve a lot. mih l wish you all best in your journey. Mih nmeamua to take on gospel industry promise sitawainamisha uko. And promise to always have your backs gospel artists here I come.”(SIC)

At the same time, Lexxy Yung apologised to Sailors’ former manager Mwalimu Rachel following their bitter fall out last year.

“I just felt it is right to put God first in my life for all he has done for me. I mean, he is there for me even when I sin he still wakes me up. Holy or not, he has you,” he said.

Adding: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise to the lady who got us here as a group and also personally. Big up to Mwalimu Rachel. The beef was so intense. But people fight, even family fight. But I hope you can forgive me and my brothers for the mistakes we made.”