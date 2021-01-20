It is the end of an impressive and successful era for Joe Mwenda Monuro ‘DJ Joe Mfalme’ at Capital Fm as the veteran mixmaster departs the Chris Kirubi-owned radio station after more than a decade.

The entertainer announced his exit through his social media channels on Tuesday saying “it is time for me to expand my horizons”.

He thanked Capital FM for giving him the opportunity that has culminated in 12 years of excellent service as the resident DJ for the urban radio station.

“I would like to thank the Capital FM Kenya family for giving an opportunity to a young man from Meru who had dreams and ambitions of entertaining people through the art of deejaying.

“I have made some of my best memories working for Capital FM Kenya and I will eternally be grateful to them for the growth and opportunity awarded to me. It is time to expand my horizons,” he added.

The disc jockey mentioned that he would soon be making a major announcement on his next project.

Before joining Capital FM, DJ Joe Mfalme was a little-known deejay from Meru whose big break came when he tried his luck at the Pilsner Mfalme media DJ competition in 2008/2009. He may have finished second in the contest but Capital FM snapped him up and offered him a contract.

Since then, Dj Joe Mfalme, 33, has established himself as one of the best entertainers in Africa. He also commands a huge following on social media making him one of the most sought-after DJs in Kenya.

“Thank you for 12 years of excellence Murume,” wrote Capital FM.