Detectives have made several arrests in connection to Monday afternoon’s daring Prime Bank heist.

The robbery, part of it caught on camera in a now viral video, happened on the bank’s Mombasa road branch.

At least six robbers are took over the premises, taking strategic positions including controlling the flow of traffic in and out of the building. After several minutes inside the facility, the robbers left the bank on foot, disappearing onto Mombasa road and nearby roads. They can be seen carrying bags, which we now know were full of cash.

The exact amount stolen is still unspecified.

The incident left one security guard injured.

At Prime Bank along Mombasa road, Broad day Robbery by Armed Robbers! pic.twitter.com/CpTSyOMl14 — CHRIS SAMBU (@the_sambu) January 18, 2021

DCI now say that they have arrested two Police Officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit. The two are said to have lost their firearms in the commotion and detectives want to establish how that happened. The lost firearms had 60 rounds of ammunition according to a statement from the DCI.

A cashier with the bank was also taken into custody to assist with investigations.

“Detectives are holding two Police Officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit, following a bank robbery that occurred at Prime Bank, today afternoon. The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition in the heist. Also assisting our officers with investigations is a cashier at the Mombasa road-based bank. The incident which left one security guard injured on the right arm, saw the robbers make away with an unspecified sum of money.”

As of yet, none of the robbers has been arrested, but DCI boss George Kinoti believe they have recovered two firearms lost in the bank robbery. “The firearms were dropped by a motorbike pillion passenger outside Kiambu Hospital’s gate, shortly before the motorbike disappeared into the darkness,” he said.