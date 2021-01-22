The Major General Mohammed Badi-led Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will from next month embark on monthly clean-up exercises in an effort to rid the city of garbage.

The clean-up will cover all the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi and will be taking place on the first Saturday of every month.

“NMS is set to commence a monthly clean up exercise on the first Saturday of every month with the commencement date to be shared soon,” said NMS.

At the same time, residents who flout waste disposal rules have been warned that punitive measures will be taken against them.

Last year, Badi said Nairobians will be required to take part in monthly clean-ups of their neighbourhoods, with each city resident required to dedicate one day every month to clean up their environs.

NMS will also establish waste recovery facilities in the 17 sub-Counties in Nairobi and separation of waste at the household level by residents.

Last week, NMS flagged off eight trucks for the collection of garbage that has been disposed of haphazardly in Eastleigh, Kamukunji Constituency.

A total of 15 tonnes of the solid waste left on road reserves and front yards of residential and commercial premises was collected.

Currently, NMS collects an average of 2,500 tons every day, up from the 1,000 tonnes per day that City Hall under governor Mike Sonko used to collect.

The city generates 3,000 tons of solid waste daily.

