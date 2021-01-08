The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is set to undergo a Ksh963 million revamp to improve passenger experience, the Kenya Airports Authority has said.

The renovation will be undertaken at terminals 1B and 1C for a period of 12 months. The project seeks to refurbish the departure halls to improve the check-in, security screening, retail operations as well as lounge experience for departing passengers.

“Once completed, the newly renovated light-filled departure terminals will deliver modern concessions and amenities that will give travellers a friendly and memorable experience,” KAA said in a statement on Thursday.

KAA acting CEO Alex Gitari said the passenger flow will be enhanced due to the centralization of security screening procedures and the reallocation of available floor spaces to international departure gates.

“The refurbishment and facelift of the T1B & 1C aim to align the passenger experience in these terminals to match what is offered at T1A,” he said.

“The remodeling project is an integral part of the ongoing JKIA Customers Service Improvement Plan (CSIP) which was formulated from feedback from our stakeholders and customers,” Gitari said.

Airlines that have been operating from terminal 1B and 1C have been notified to relocate to Terminal 1A and Terminal 2.

To minimse inconveniences, passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before departure time.