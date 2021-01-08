The Kenyan government is set to recover Sh444 million that former Energy Minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru had stolen.

The amount will be the first batch of cash sent back to Kenya from offshore accounts in Jersey after being found to be proceeds of corruption.

Chris Okemo and Samuel Gichuru received over Sh997 million in hard currency, but only Sh526 million had been recovered after they wired it back to Kenya.

Jersey authorities have indicated that the remaining Sh444 million will be wired back to the Kenyan taxpayer after deducting court expense.

The cash will then be used for Coronavirus expenses such as procurement of medical equipment and supplies, and supporting health infrastructure in counties with limited funding, high risk of infection, and limited bed capacity.

“These funds belong to the Kenyan people. Once finalised, the first return under this agreement by the Attorney-General of Jersey will, at the request of the Government of Kenya, provide Ksh444 million towards the Covid-19 recovery,” Jersey authorities said.

Okemo and Gichuru could be extradited to Jersey to face corruption and money laundering charges should the Supreme Court give the nod to a case filed by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Should they be extradited and found guilty, the duo faces a jail term of up to 14 years in Jersey.