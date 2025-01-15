DP Kindiki Announces Plan to Accelerate Title Deed Issuance Nationwide

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says Kenyans seeking title deeds will now have easier access to them following a new government directive to speed up the processing of this vital land ownership document.

DP Kindiki announced on Tuesday that the Kenya Kwanza administration has opened additional registries across the country to streamline the title deed issuance process.

Currently, 200,000 titles are ready for distribution nationwide as the government works to reduce the number of landowners without legal documentation.

“President William Ruto is aware of the land challenges in this region. As he promised during his visit, we will ensure that all Kenyans who rightfully own land in Taita Taveta County and every part of the country receive their title deeds easily and on time,” DP Kindiki said while issuing title deeds to residents of Njukini and Eldoro in Taita Taveta County.

To further enhance access to land registries in Taita Taveta, Prof. Kindiki announced the establishment of two new land offices. One will be located in Taveta, and the other in Voi. This initiative aims to reduce the need for residents to travel long distances to access land services.

“We will immediately gazette two land registries in the county. We don’t want residents to travel long distances to access land services,” said the Deputy President.

During the ceremony in Eldoro, Prof. Kindiki oversaw the issuance of 3,545 title deeds to local residents. He also confirmed ongoing efforts with area MP John Bwire to ensure that people in remote areas can receive their titles closer to home.

Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir also assured citizens that the process of acquiring title deeds has been simplified.

“We are working diligently to ensure all Kenyans who own land receive title deeds. We have already issued titles in Elgeyo Marakwet, Meru, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, and Narok counties. Soon, we will extend the program to Makueni, Homa Bay, and other counties,” he said.

PS Korir also reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the 60 percent of Kenyans currently without title deeds.