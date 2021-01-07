The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has suspended Wasafi TV for six months for allegedly violating broadcast regulation.

TCRA interim director Johannes Kalunge said the Diamond Platnumz-owned station aired indecent content during a recent live show. He alleged that Wasafi TV televised singer Gigy Money dancing at the Tumewasha festival on January 1 while scantily dressed.

According to Kalunge, the station contravened broadcast regulations. He said it had been ordered to stop broadcasting with immediate effect and instructed to issue a public apology.

Failure to follow the directive would attract further legal measures, TCRA warned.

The authority’s boss noted that the decision to ban Wasafi TV was reached after a meeting between both parties. At the time of going to press, Wasafi TV had not issued an apology.

TCRA also fined Gigy Money Sh50,000 for removing her gown while on stage and exposing herself to fans during the festival.