As far as fashion goes, Kenyan mobile network operator Safaricom is not exactly known for designing or manufacturing fashion-forward clothes.
But because this is Kenya and anything is possible, somewhere in this country there exists denim jeans branded after Safaricom’s mobile money transfer service, M-Pesa.
Perhaps, in an enterprising effort to make a killing just as Safaricom does with its exorbitant M-Pesa charges, someone sewed an M-Pesa patch on a pair of jeans and released it to the market for Kenyans to go crazy.
Photos of the M-Pesa jeans emerged on social media on Wednesday, sparking wild reactions from Kenyan netizens
It remains unclear where the pictures were taken but some Kenyans are convinced that the target market for the M-Pesa jeans is people from Rift Valley and Ukambani regions.
Here are the photos and some reactions.
Kales and Kambas about to clear the stock 😁😁😁
— Tolifa (@Pawleecarp) January 6, 2021
Hii ni fiti. Gives a whole new meaning to withdrawal, if you know what I mean
— i-Ronney (@Rooney_Re) January 6, 2021
Unatembea na mpesa na mfuko hauna any
— Gathee (@wakanyambuh) January 6, 2021
😂😂vinyasa za fuliza zitolewe
— Ngumi Mbwegze (@kimnimjas) January 6, 2021
Hehehe….but Whoever is doing this,risks their stock being confiscated, may be even destroyed, for trademark infringement.
— YouGich? (@fafaboyz) January 6, 2021
— Shosho Light (@carolinespencer) January 6, 2021
My country pipo wasione hii https://t.co/5P1LOqOWKf
— Broke Gambler (@Khi_bet) January 6, 2021
My Ziwa peeps about to rock this shit https://t.co/DTO105Blpq
— SIRE (@Sir3_) January 6, 2021
Inakuja na ya kutoa? https://t.co/iSnjeCLJ7M
— pReSsUrE mAkEs 💎💎 (@slavinartur) January 6, 2021
Hizi zitanice sana huko ukambani https://t.co/uStkJ8FfQR
— Chini ya waba (@Gugugag93267576) January 6, 2021
Hizi ziko on which of your shops @Safaricom_Care Juu nazunguka hapa taoni sioni…… @PeterNdegwa_ https://t.co/fUhSW1S8r8
— Orina Masi (@OrinaMasi_J) January 6, 2021
Hizi jeans watu waliuza sana festive season https://t.co/kzCpMSH4Fo
— theonly_unicorn 🦄 (@justneddy) January 6, 2021
Mwenyekitty anaingia mkutano kutoa na kudeposit.😎 https://t.co/VGp7epwm1V
— Mellannie_W (@W_Mellannie) January 6, 2021
Hizi nguo hushonwa mahali huko Gikomba https://t.co/hfm0jJB97r
— 🥳🧁 (@SyataLinda) January 6, 2021
Weeh! Hii ukivaa utaacha kufuliza. Itakuwa unapuliza tu 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ST448ieXoo
— S. H. Al-Nahdi (@Swalz07) January 6, 2021
🤣🤣🤣zimejaa eastleigh https://t.co/JHbo6IKzVn
— wills (@m_williiiii) January 6, 2021
Riding on a strong brand trust Kenyans. https://t.co/YIS7H0xGQM
— Mumbi (@Kathymumbi) January 6, 2021