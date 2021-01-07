As far as fashion goes, Kenyan mobile network operator Safaricom is not exactly known for designing or manufacturing fashion-forward clothes.

But because this is Kenya and anything is possible, somewhere in this country there exists denim jeans branded after Safaricom’s mobile money transfer service, M-Pesa.

Perhaps, in an enterprising effort to make a killing just as Safaricom does with its exorbitant M-Pesa charges, someone sewed an M-Pesa patch on a pair of jeans and released it to the market for Kenyans to go crazy.

Photos of the M-Pesa jeans emerged on social media on Wednesday, sparking wild reactions from Kenyan netizens

It remains unclear where the pictures were taken but some Kenyans are convinced that the target market for the M-Pesa jeans is people from Rift Valley and Ukambani regions.

Here are the photos and some reactions.

