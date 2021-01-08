By now you may have heard that Omar Lali has a ‘new catch’. The Lamu native gained national attention after the death of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai in May last year.

The two made what seemed like an odd couple, with many claiming Omar was a beach boy who had managed to seduce a rich girl.

His personal grooming particularly left a lot to be desired.

Now, just a few months after he was released, photos of Omar and a new beautiful lady have emerged on social media. The girl was identified as Koko Kamillah, and she is actually the one who posted the photos on Instagram.

Apparently, blogger Nyakundi picked them up and started the dating rumours.

Read that story here.

Koko has now revealed that the two are just old friends. She however made light of the situation, posting screenshots from blog headlines, some outright fake.

Anyway, KOT was quick to pick up on this latest scoop. Here are some of the tweets and comments.

 