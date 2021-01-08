A city cop who opened fire and killed his civilian friend at Nyari police station in Westlands, Nairobi has spoken out about the shooting saying it was an accident.

Police Constable Edgar Mokamba is said to have pumped up to 10 bullets into his friend on December 29 while he was on guard duty at the patrol base in Westlands.

They are said to have been chewing miraa inside a Toyota Probox before gunshots rang out prompting an officer-in-charge to rush to the scene.

The officer is said to have pumped up to 10 bullets into his friend killing him on the spot. The officer in charge found the lifeless body of the victim at the driver’s seat of the car.

PC Mokamba was subsequently disarmed and arrested; he appeared before the court on Thursday, January 7, to plead to a murder charge but the High Court ordered that he undergoes the mandatory mental test first.

Speaking to the press after the court session, the accused expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness from Kenyans.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, Mokamba said he was with his friend when a suspicious-looking woman of Somali descent entered the gate.

He then took out his AK47 rifle suspecting that she was a terrorist and moved towards her. Omari said that his client then cocked his gun which released bullets, killing his friend.

The lawyer indicated that they will seek a plea deal with the public prosecutor for the accused to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge.