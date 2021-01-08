Omar Lali, the Lamu native who dated Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai until her tragic death in May 2020, was a topic of discussion for the better part of Thursday after his picture with an unknown woman emerged on social media.

We are not exactly sure why but excitable internet users immediately jumped to the conclusion that the girl was Omar Lali’s new catch. A section of Kenyans, led by blogger Nyakundi, even celebrated the 51-year-old grey-bearded boatman for copping himself a “dime”.

The plaudits were soon cut short after the lady in the picture came out to clarify that Omar is just a friend.

The beauty, identified as Koko Kamillah, responded on Instagram where she had posted the photo with Omari. She slammed Nyakundi for using her photo to spark false dating rumors.

“So I woke up today to lots of Dm’s and Whatsapp messages telling me that I’m trending…(For the wrong reasons) Someone (Cyprian. Nyakundi) took my pic with my old friend and posted it with totally out of context captions and now I’m just enjoying the show,” she posted.

The fitness and travel enthusiast also laughed off the rumors and some cheeky comments from netizens.

Here are the screengrabs.