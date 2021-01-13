Diamond Platnumz’s elder sister Esma Khan came clean on abortion rumors admitting that she terminated her pregnancy with ex-husband Maulid Msizwa.

Speaking during an Instagram live session on Sunday, Esma said she was aware of the rumors swirling around the grapevine after her marriage fell apart just three months after a high-profile wedding.

Esma explained that she aborted because she did not love Maulid. She said she would have ended up hating the child.

“The answer is yes because I can’t have a child with a man whom I don’t have feelings for. So this means if I had given birth to that baby, I wouldn’t have loved it. You need to sire with someone you love,” said Esma.

“Why would you give birth to a being that you know you will hate on?” she posed.

Esma slammed her critics said she married Msizwa to enjoy the trappings of wealth and not to reproduce.

“So stop attacking me with the fact that I aborted the pregnancy. I married him to enjoy the lap of luxury shortly like one week and we separate, so tried to be with him for months,” she said.

“We agreed to get into marriage and then go on with our separate lives, so I’m not in love and I didn’t want to get a child in the first place.”

“Money is everything in my life and not a relationship,” she barked.