After teasing his fans on social media, Khaligraph Jones finally did da ting on Monday, January 11, and dropped his highly anticipated banger with Sarkodie, ‘Wavy’.

Khaligraph had promised that “African hip hop is going to forever change” and he did not disappoint. No sooner had ‘Wavy’ premiered on YouTube than it took over Twitter trends in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

On paper, a collab between Khaligraph and Sarkodie is the stuff of dreams, and to see it come to fruition is more than what African rap heads had bargained for.

The Kenyan rap star and his Ghanaian counterpart are undoubtedly the fastest MCs in the continent, and they play to their full strengths in ‘Wavy’.

A rapid-fire hardcore banger, ‘Wavy’ is produced by Khaligraph Jones at his BluInk Corp studios while the instrumental is courtesy of the masterful Kenyan beats-maker Morris Kobia alias Motif the Don.

Khaligraph kicks off the track in his trademark delivery that saw him earn a BET nomination for Best International Flow in 2020. He may have lost out to Stormzy but the ‘Mazishi’ rapper is in good company, having just started to make waves across the continent and beyond.

On ‘Wavy’, Khaligraph Jones proves his mettle alongside the more internationally acclaimed Sarkodie, the first artist to win the BET award for Best International Flow in 2019.

‘Wavy’ visuals were shot by Blu Ink’s Ricky (Big Dreams), with flashy cars taking center-stage. One of the whips, a red bespoke Toyota Crown, was specifically spruced up for this project.

“I transformed this whip to specifically use it on my video shoot, still not yet done but it served the purpose, on to the next one,” Khali previously said on Instagram.

Naturally, fans of the rap stars could not help but draw comparisons between the pair. Like most rap heads I want to be biased towards our own but it took Khaligraph Jones two verses against Sark’s one verse to give the Ghanaian rap heavyweight a run for his money.

Check out ‘Wavy’ video below. Rating 10/10.