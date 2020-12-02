Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Tuesday reiterated that surveillance drones have been hovering over his home due to his stance on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill.

Speaking in an interview with Spice FM Tuesday, Kibwana also alleged that his phone had been hacked and calls diverted.

“I know you tried to call me. Even when you called me, the phone call was going to somebody else, a lady was answering the phone which I had in my hands.

“There are drones hovering at my place. We wanted to shoot one of them but we were told ‘Mwenyewe ataikujia’,” the county boss said.

Kibwana maintained his position on the BBI bill likening it to poison.

“Kenyans must know this is poison and they do not want to drink poison because they don’t want to die. At the referendum, that’s where Kenyans will meet these people who want to force a Constitution down our throats and if they are to rig it then, in my view, our future will be bleak and dim,” the governor said.

According to Kibwana, the BBI is a plot by some leaders to rise to power in 2022.

“I think there are people who want power in 2022 and they have decided that the best way to get power is to do this ‘Constitution’ so that it can get them to that destination.

“This is not how we change a Constitution…you are looking at 78 provisions in a Constitution which has 264 provisions. If you are looking to change 13 chapters out of 18, you are actually basically overthrowing the current Constitution without a process and up to now the Referendum Law has not been passed,” he said.