Kimani Ngunjiri Responds to Gachagua Rift Rumors, Disagrees with Narrow Focus on ‘Mlima Politics’

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has responded to speculation that he has fallen out with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, clarifying that although they remain friends, he strongly disagrees with Gachagua’s narrow political focus on Mt Kenya.

Ngunjiri called on Gachagua to widen his political base by engaging with regions beyond Central Kenya, including Nyanza and the Rift Valley. He believes this kind of national outreach would help the former deputy president strengthen his public image and avoid being seen as a polarizing figure.

“It’s not that I’ve left Gachagua, but I disagree with some of his politics,” Ngunjiri said during an interview on Spice FM on April 23.

“When he says this party is for ‘Mlima,’ I don’t want to be part of that.”

He urged Gachagua to step into regions where he may face resistance, saying it’s better to be opposed elsewhere than rejected at home.

“I talk to him, I call him, and I tell him—why can’t you go to other regions? People want to see you. Even if you’re stoned there, it’s better politically. It shows some people oppose you, but when your own backyard rejects you, that’s a bigger problem.”

Representing the ethnically diverse region of Nakuru, Ngunjiri stressed the importance of inclusive politics. He pointed out that a significant number of Kikuyus live outside Central Kenya, including in diverse regions like Nakuru, where he hails from. He said he deliberately avoids limiting his public speeches to Kikuyu alone.

“There are more Kikuyus outside Central Kenya. In Nakuru, I can’t even spend an hour speaking just Kikuyu. I use many languages—I know many,” he said.

Ngunjiri also shared a deeply personal reason for his cautious stance on ethnic politics. Recalling the 2007/08 post-election violence, in which he lost 14 family members, Ngunjiri said the trauma still shapes his political approach.

“When you tell me to focus on one language for years, it’s hard. I don’t want to be accused of inciting people—it could endanger my family,” he said.