Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo has not taken kindly to Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha dressing down County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka.

In a viral video, prof Magoha on Friday, November 6 reprimanded Mr Mbaka, referring to him as an idiot during a visit to Langa’s Primary School.

The CS was complaining about the school’s cleanliness when he insulted and dismissed Mr Mbaka as he tried to respond to his queries.

Prof Magoha also reportedly forced teachers and students to collect garbage and clean the school which had been littered with dirt.

The CS’s actions, however, drew the condemnation of Mr Maiyo, who on Monday asked the CS to apologise or risk punitive actions.

“We are calling the CS to issue an apology immediately, failure to which we are going to seek legal redress because it is unbecoming of a man of his stature to refer to an Education Director as a fool,” Maiyo said.

“It is embarrassing for the CS to ask teachers to collect rubbish, the mess was there because there is an ongoing construction at the school.”

According to Mr. Maiyo, Prof. Magoha’s remarks desecrated the sanctity of the Kenyan Education sector and subjected the area County Director to ridicule.

“He insulted the County director in front of students, parents, teachers and visitors, this is wrong and will not be tolerated,” said the KUPPET official.

Uasin Gishu education officials also petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire CS Magoha over alleged incompetence.

They vowed to boycott all the minister’s meetings until the matter is resolved.

Here’s a video of Magoha dressing down Mr Mbaka.