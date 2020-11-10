Nairobi Metropolitan Services is on course to open a new Sh400m Level Five hospital in the capital.

NMS Director of Health Services Josephine Kibaru-Mbae on Sunday, November 8 announced that Mathare-Korogosho Level Five Hospital was 80% complete and would be opened in early 2021.

“Since July when President Uhuru Kenyatta told us to take it up and finish it, the contractor came back on site and has been given a budget of close to Sh 400 million for the project. So far, it is at about 80 per cent complete and if the progress goes on well as planned, the health facility will be opened to the public to offer sufficient health services,” she said.

The facility will boast a bed capacity of 100, patient admission wards, a pharmacy, an Intensive Care Unit, Kidney dialysis centre, and theatres.

The General Mohammed Badi-led NMS will contract the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority to supply drugs to the hospital.

Built in 1989, Mathare-Korogosho hospital has been grounded since the early 1990s and its upgrade stalled for years before President Kenyatta’s intervention.

The facility is one of twenty-four hospitals that Badi is building in Nairobi’s informal settlements to reduce the burden on KNH, Mbagathi, Mama Lucy, and Pumwani Hospitals.

19 will be level 2 hospitals built from scratch while five will be rehabilitated.

The facilities are in Viwandani, Majengo, Mathare, Kayole, Soweto, Korogocho, Kawangware, Gitare Marigu, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Mukuru kwa Reuben, Kibera and Githurai 44.

Mbae said the Public Service Commission has already advertised for staff to be attached to the hospital. More than 300 workers are expected to be hired.

“The process of procurement of equipment had already begun and NMS is expecting health professionals from nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and many more to be recruited,” Mbae said.