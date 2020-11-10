Experienced media personality Terryanne Chebet has announced her next project four months after she resigned from Metropol TV.

The former Citizen TV business reporter says the upcoming show will discuss entrepreneurship and how startups and well-established businesses can refine their trade.

Without revealing details, Chebet on Monday said the show will be the first of its kind in East Africa.

“Coming soon! A brand new, first of its kind show in East Africa, Produced and Hosted by yours truly. All things Entrepreneurship!” she announced.

Chebet will be hosting financial gurus and media personalities who will be sharing tips and tricks on making it in business.

Terryanne also shared a trailer of some of the guests who include International Wealth & Business Coach Anne Gaitha, entrepreneurs Akinyi Odongo and Patricia Okelo, actress Patricia Kihoro among others.

“Will give you more details soon!” said Chebet.