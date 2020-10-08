Nyashinski finally dropped his highly anticipated single, ‘Serious’, on Tuesday after a week of teasing fans.

This seemingly stand-alone single is a feel-good love song that celebrates Love. In ‘Serious’, Nyashinski expresses his authentic view on love in the modern world.

‘Serious’ comes less than a month after the rapper teamed up with Naiboi in ‘Black’. It is also Nyashinski’s first release since he dropped his album, Lucky You in April.

Serious is produced by Cedric ‘Cedo” Kadenyi and its video directed by JC.

Nyashinski notes: “Serious is a fine tune that you can dedicate to your loved ones and a banger that you cannot afford to miss.”

It is available for download and streaming HERE.

Check out ‘Serious’ below. Rating 8/10.