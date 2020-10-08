Nairobi-based music acts Pasca Tokodi and King Kaka have teamed up once again in a new collab dubbed ‘You’.

‘You’ is a mellow love/wedding song where Tokodi plays to his vocal strengths. The singer/actor is complemented by rapper King Kaka who delivers poetic bars reminiscent of his Swahili Shakespeare alter-ego.

This track is produced by Bern Mziki at Kaka Empire Studio while the video is directed by Jijo drumbeats. The visuals feature a special appearance by media personality Grace Ekirapa, who plays the role of Pascal’s love interest and eventual bride.

‘You’ is off Pascal Tokodi and King Kaka’s joint album and follows the musicians’ previous releases, ‘Nakulove’ and ‘Fly’.

The video is doing pretty well on YouTube having garnered over 130k views in under 24 hours.

Check it out below. Rating 9/10.