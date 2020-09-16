The collab we have all been waiting for is finally here! Highflying Kenyan music acts Naiboi and Nyashinski finally released this highly anticipated project on Tuesday, September 15.

Titled ‘Black’, this feel-good flex anthem champions black pride, with both rappers pulling their respective weight to deliver a collabo of the year contender.

Nyashinski does what he does best, combining fire rap verses with a catchy hook to prove why he is one of the finest singing rappers in the game. Naiboi on the other hand proves his mettle by delivering bars reminiscent of his Rapdamu days.

‘Black’ is produced by Naiboi and mastered by seasoned Ogopa DJs music producer Lucas Bikedo. Its all-black music video is directed by RAWW while the all-black styling is by KiloKilo Creatives & Wambui Thimba.

Click play below to watch ‘Black’. Rating 10/10.