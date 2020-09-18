The award winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has spoken about why they let their fans in on their personal lives through their docu-series, Sol Family.

Speaking on ShowMax, the ‘Midnight Train’ singers said ‘Sol Family’ was born out of the Covid-19 pandemic to show their fans the realness behind the stardom in a bid to inspire them.

“Sauti Sol are looking to inspire a generation of epic thinkers by showing them their lives beyond the music and the stardom; their passion in their craft; and their vulnerability and realness,” said Savara Mudigi.

The band’s guitarist and producer Polycarp Otieno aka Fancy Fingers noted that the reality show is not scripted.

“It’s not like we’ve set up a scenario and we’re like, ‘Okay act this out.’ It’s just realness. We’re talking about our actual lives. We’ve been in the industry for 15 years, and we have so much to talk about, so much to share with the people,” he said.

Lead singer Bien Baraza added that the show’s reception has been overwhelming, with the docu-series becoming one of the most watched programmes on ShowMax since its August premiere.

According to Bien, they did not know what they were doing initially, but they are glad the docu-series has enabled fans to connect with who they really are.

He also noted that ‘Sol Family’ has helped them know their Sol Generation signees, Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul, deeper than they actually knew them.

Chimano on his part said it was not easy adjusting to having cameras around them all the time.

“We’re used to cameras, yes, but the overwhelming part for me is literally having cameras everywhere, even when you just want to be yourself… but sometimes getting you at those moments is what is key,” he said.