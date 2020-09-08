Mike Sonko will next Monday be charged afresh after the Director of Public Prosecutions amended graft charges against the embattled Nairobi governor.

Anti-corruption court magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed Sonko to appear before the court to plead afresh after a new charge of abuse of office was introduced.

According to the amended charge sheet, Sonko in January 2019 allegedly abused his office by improperly conferring a benefit to himself by demanding Sh10 million from Web Tribe Ltd through ROG Security Limited.

The money was an incentive to facilitate payments to Web tribe Limited by Nairobi City County Government.

Others to be charged afresh alongside Sonko are ROG Security Limited and its director Antony Otieno Ombok, alias Jamal.

Magistrate Ogoti further directed that the case will be heard on a daily basis for five hours for a period of 28 days, with no applications or adjournments. The prosecution will also be required to produce a chronology of how they will call their 20 witnesses.

Sonko is facing economic crimes, unlawful acquisition of property and irregular payment charges. He is also charged with conflict of interest where he is alleged to have received Sh8.4 million from Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi, T/A Yiro Enterprises, through ROG Security Limited.