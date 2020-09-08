Police in Gem Wagai Sub County of Siaya on Sunday arrested a man who reportedly beat his 4-year-old daughter to death.

Benard Omondi Owuor, 40, allegedly battered Perez Anyango following a domestic quarrel with his wife Mary Adhiambo over a cellphone.

Gombe sub-location assistant chief, William Okingo Owiti, said the suspect arrived home drunk on Saturday night and picked a quarrel with his wife demanding to know why his own sister had given her a cell phone recently.

The quarrel degenerated into a fight that forced the wife to leave with their three children and seek refuge in a neighbour’s home.

“The wife returned in the morning with the children and found the suspect sober but he again started beating her up after locking the door from inside,” said chief Owiti.

The Assistant Chief said Adhiambo managed to open the door and escape leaving behind the children. She reportedly went to the chief’s office to report the matter.

“On realising that the wife had escaped his wrath, Owuor vented his anger on the children, beating them senseless,” added the administrator.

When Adhiambo returned home, she found one of her children had succumbed to injuries while the others had bruises all over their bodies.

She raised the alarm alerting neighbours who hunted down the suspect and turned him over to police.

“We rushed to the scene and then called the police who removed the body to Bondo sub county hospital mortuary,” said the chief.

The suspect was taken to Akala Police Station.