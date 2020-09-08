Diana Marua recently left fans in shock after sharing never-before-seen pictures of herself during what she termed as the worst moment of her life.

In a video on her YouTube channel, the wife of celebrity singer Bahati said after giving birth to their second child, she suffered hormonal imbalance and allergies caused by products she was using to treat her facial breakouts.

“I got bad breakouts that were not fading off. I was calling my doctor every now and then inquiring, Mbona haiishi and he tells me it takes time. Give it up to six months and it was hard for me to take pictures and we had a Reality Show… so I used to wake up with new breaks daily na most off them ni zile zilikuwa na pus ndani… I was desperate for help or anything that I can apply on my face. I had hyper-pigmentation, my neck was dark, and my chest was full of pimples,” said Diana.

Marua narrated that at the time, a beauty products company reached out to her on social media with a promise that its soap and cream would do magic on her face in two weeks.

“I called the guy over to the house to bring me the products, and he was very sure of what he was selling. He told me that after a week all my acne would be gone. After a week I started seeing changes. True to his words I had no new breakouts and the ones that were there were fading off,” she said.

But after three weeks, her face started reacting to the products.

“My skin was burning, red pigmentation all over. I used to look at myself in the mirror and I was wondering ‘why is my face so swollen?’ I’m sharing with you these pictures because I want you to be careful with the products you use.

“So my face started swelling and accumulating fluids, the reactions had started to take place…but I didn’t think it was the soap and the cream that was reacting with my skin. The next day I woke up and my face was triple what it is now, I freaked out and woke up my husband to take me to the hospital. The doctor told me he had to admit me but before that, they injected me with an anti-allergy and prescribed a few drugs that would help me,” Diana narrated.

The mother of two used her experience to advise other women to be careful with products in the market.

“I kept asking myself why I got myself in this situation because of breakouts that could have healed after sometime… am allergic to Sulphur and that soap or cream might have heard that component… so I got medication and my skin went back to normal but left me with black spots…Right now I can comfortably walk without make because I have been on medication.”

“Let me tell you, you’d rather save money and buy that original and expensive product than going ahead to buy a replica of the product because it is cheaper, it doesn’t do you any good.”