Dance choreographer and fitness instructor Chiki Kuruka has called it a day at Vybez Radio.

In a statement on Thursday, the UK-born wellness instructor said it was not an easy decision to quit the Standard Group-owned urban radio station.

“It’s with heavy emotions that I can now announce my decision to leave @vybezradioke. It was NOT an easy decision to make. In such a short period of time, I have fallen in love with the listeners and with the team,” she wrote.

Chiki hinted at her next move saying she is excited about the growth of digital media while reiterating her passion for bridging the gap between Caribbean music and African music.

“I am SO excited by what’s happening in the world right now. I am passionate about bridging the gap between Carribean music and African music so that we can be more of a global force. I am passionate about what I see as the future, where all black people collaborate, exchange and make money together. I love the growth of digital, and the idea that this little thing called your phone can be almost an entire media house,” said Kuruka.

She, however, held back on announcing her next move, saying: “I am not going to announce whats coming next just yet, because I need to to SLEEP, and take a little break. But when I announce, you will hopefully understand why I had to make this difficult move, and why the future is SO bright. Thank you for blessing me with your ears!”

Chiki Kuruka has been with Vybez Radio for a year, having joined the radio station alongside musician Nazizi Hirji.