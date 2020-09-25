The Atheists in Kenya Society(AIK) has invited gospel singer and preacher Ruth Matete to join the movement.

This after the former Tusker Project Fame winner lamented hypocrisy and fakeness in the church. In a strongly-worded post on social media, Matete on Saturday called out religious leaders for distancing themselves from her following the death of her husband, Pastor John Apewajoye.

“Can we talk? I know this will land me in trouble with the Religious people but hey! So now, some of you have some weird audacity. You have never liked me from the word go and that’s alright. When I was going through hell and high waters and scandal was my name, you turned and kept your distance. You only wanna associate with me when am the star and being celebrated. But when the rubber meets the road, hamnijui. Wah!” she wrote.

Matete continued: “Kama kuna kitu ilinihurt that time is when pastors I have ministered in their churches left me. Like no call. In fact, some of them came up with prophecies during their live broadcasts saying that God showed them I’ll go to jail and that I was guilty. Then now, God has vindicated me. I have had to pick my own broken pieces and try to move on, you’re back! Wow!! Calling me. Texting me. Telling me you were praying for me. Mercy Lord!! Was it so hard for you to just call or text and tell me that? You avoided me like a plague.

“You didn’t want people to know that I serve in your church or I have ever served in your church. Indeed, the heart of man is wicked. Some talked and talked and I have proof. But now you’re my number one fan since I came back on social media. You comment on all my posts. Like everything I post. ‘Yes Pastor!’ ‘We love you’,” she added.

This prompted an invite from the president of the Atheists in Kenya Society(AIK) to join the atheism movement.

In a statement, AIK president Harrison Mumia urged Matete to abandon Christianity and experience peace of mind.

“I would like to tell Matete that I was once a Christian just like her, I witnessed the hypocrisy in the church. While Christianity brands itself as a religion of love, justice and peace, these traits are nowhere to be seen when you examine the life of most Christians,” wrote Mumia.

“I challenge Ruth to abandon Christianity for atheism and experience the peace I’ve experienced as an atheist for over 20 years. Since I abandoned Christianity, I’ve experienced peace in the midst of terrible pain, frustration, death of my father and other very stressful and painful events,” he added.

This comes months after the atheist extended a similar invitation to Maryaprude, the ex-wife of Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu, after she appeared to sever ties with God following the loss of her unborn child.