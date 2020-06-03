KTN news presenters Fridah Mwaka and Lofty Matambo have composed and released a coronavirus song dubbed ‘Weh Corona’.

Fridah alias Kichuna said they conceived the song in the newsroom and later approached music producer Saint P, who agreed to work with them.

“Lofty and I were in the newsroom when the thought of doing a song came to us. We are both gospel artistes and we thought, why not have a corona song? We visited Saint P who owns a studio-Sasa Muziki and shared the idea with him.

“It was a done deal and we started writing the song. I put my verse in Giriama because the three of us come from the coast,” she said.

Mwaka added that as media personalities, they saw it fit to add a voice in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe we are corona warriors and that’s why we have done the song to create awareness and give people hope that we can make it,” she said.

Check out ‘Weh Corona’ below. Rating 10/10.