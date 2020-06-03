Tanasha Donna has come out to put a stop to any developing speculation regarding her relationship with TV presenter Jamal Gaddafi.

Ever since she returned to Kenya after her breakup with Diamond Platnumz, the radio presenter turned singer has been spotted on several occasions with the KTN presenter.

Speaking during an interview Mzazi Willy Tuva, Ms Donna explained that Jamal is not only part of her team but also a brother whom she respects a lot.

“Jamal is in my team. I have a very small team and we are all very hard working. Jamal is also helping manage a few of my things. We are just one team with one dream.

“Jamal is my brother, I know his sister and he has a very beautiful wife and a beautiful child as well, and I respect them fully. Jamal is just my brother, he is my family na hata yeye mwenyewe aliulizwa hilo swali and he made it clear that we are just a team and we are very professional but always watu watatafuta something to say out of anything,” said Donna.

The singer also spoke about her current relationship with Diamond Platnumz, saying they are in good terms.

She explained that she has a weakness for overreacting and that’s why she unfollowed the entire WCB Family on social media.

“You know when I left that relationship, unajua mimi niko na weakness ya kureact saa zingine, it’s one of my weaknesses. I felt like at the moment coz I’m on Instagram, tuko kwenye social media and that’s what is helping me earn my coins, and I felt like I would be spending most of my time there and if I follow all these people nitakuwa na constant reminder of what I was going through.

“Right now I have healed and me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much and everyone that he works with but at that specific time, you know when you are going through a breakup, you are going through pain and I felt that what will help me ease the pain nikuwa-unfollow ili nisione constantly what’s happening,” said Tanasha.