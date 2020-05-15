A Tanzanian musician has his eyes set on a Toyota Land Cruiser that singer Diamond Platnumz gifted his estranged baby mama Tanasha last year.

MC Pilipili spoke to Ze Weekend saying the V8 powered Landcruiser is his dream car. Stating that Diamond is generous, MC Pililip said the Wasafi boss has no use of the car given that Tanasha left it behind after their breakup.

He pleaded with Diamond to help him upgrade from his current BMW to his dream car.

“Natembelea BMW lakini gari ya ndoto yangu ni V-8 kama ya Diamond ile, dah naipenda sana. Naomba basi Mondi anipe ile V-8 aliyompa Tanasha maana ndio dream car yangu kwa sababu Tanasha alisema hakuondoka nayo aliiacha hapa nchini. Hivyo Simba kaipaki tu, na najua Diamond hana roho mbaya, atanipa tu,” he said.

Last month, Tanasha clarified that she had no interest in the car as she has her own BMW.

“The car is in Tanzania; I had no interest in taking it. I have my car, my BMW. I am not going to leave a relationship, and say I am going to take this car, or I am taking this. I can get myself a car, I can get myself what I need,” said Donna in an interview with True Love magazine.