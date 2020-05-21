The German government has donated two mobile labs to Kenya to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

German ambassador Annett Günther handed over the labs and testing kits to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Afya House on Wednesday. She said the Mobile laboratory equipment will help increase Kenya’s testing capacity.

Ambassador Günther added that Germany stands with Kenya in the fight against the pandemic and hailed the measures taken by the Kenya government in dealing with the disease.

“Covid-19 is a crisis that tests us on how we treat ourselves. We can only beat the pandemic when we work together. These labs will enable Kenya to detect communicable diseases,” she said.

The labs are equipped with modern equipment and have a combined capacity to test 2000 cases per day.

Kenya received two of nine labs donated by the German government to East African member states.

CS Health Mutahi Kagwe said one lab will be stationed at Namanga, and the other at Naivasha which is Kenya´s dry port.

“The mobile labs have combined capacity to support 2,000 tests per day and couldn’t have come at a better time to complement existing laboratory network,” said Kagwe.

“We have seen a rise in cases among truck drivers. They endure long journeys waiting to be tested, we apologise the inconveniences they endure,” said the CS adding that: “the country has put in measure to test drivers on time and prior to their journey and receive a repeat test after 14 days.”

In addition to the labs, Kagwe said “we are receiving mobile lab consumables, accessories, PPEs, satellite phones and electrical systems to use in the labs.”

As of Wednesday, May 20th, Kenya’s infection cases stood at 1,029. 366 people have so far recovered.

Of the 66 new cases, 30 were from Mombasa, 26 from Nairobi, and three from Kajiado. Nakuru, Kisii, Meru, Kirinyaga, Busia, Uasin Gishu and Makueni counties recorded one case each.