Former sports minister Rashid Echesa is back at the Milimani law courts seeking the release of his Range Rover and firearms.

Through his lawyer Bryan Khaemba, Echesa claims ever since his vehicle was confiscated on March 2, 2020, he has been forced to use public transport. This he says has subjected him to public embarrassment and loss of human dignity.

“By continuing to illegally detain applicant’s only motor vehicle, the respondents have rendered him immobile, subjected him to embarrassment and loss of human dignity in that he is now forced to use public transport and sometimes walk,” the suit papers read.

Further, Khaemba argues that his client is at risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus should he continue using public transport.

On the confiscation of his two pistols, Echesa claims that his rights to personal security as guaranteed by the Constitution have been contravened.

“Confiscating the applicant’s firearms has greatly subjected him to serious security risks and challenges given that he is the immediate former Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary,” Khaemba submitted.

Echesa wants the firearms — a Beretta 92 and a Ceska pistol — released pending the hearing and determination of his case.

Khaemba also mentioned that it’s been over two months since he filed the first application(on March 11, 2020) but the State is yet to respond.

“Let the vehicle and his firearms be released until the State is ready to respond to the application,” said Khaemba.

“It is almost three months since the application was filed in court [and there is no progress on the matter]. It is against logic why the case was filed under a certificate of urgency,” the lawyer added.

State Counsel, Jacinta Nyamosi, told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot that they hadn’t filed a response to Echesa’s application because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted their operations.

Nyamosi asked the magistrate to grant her two days to file a response.

The matter will be heard on May 23.